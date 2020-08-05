TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Tampa teen accused of the ‘Bit-Con’ hack was arraigned this morning in a Hillsborough County courtroom via Zoom meeting which was open to the public. The Zoom controls were apparently not restrictive enough as partway through the meeting, it was interrupted with loud music and eventually pornographic video and audio, eventually forcing Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher C. Nash to temporarily end to the Zoom meeting.

