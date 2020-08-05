TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – There’s a dapper new resident in Tampa! Meet Kini, pronounced Keen-EE. CW44’s Price McKeon was given an exclusive introduction to the newest penguin at The Florida Aquarium!

Seven-year-old, Kini arrived this summer from the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans, Louisiana. She joins nine new penguin friends and when asked how she’s adjusting to her new home, Biologist Elizabeth Rittenberry shares, “She’s doing really well. She really loves being with all the other penguins that we have here. And she’s starting to have relationships with us as well, so we’re building our relationship with her.”

McKeon also reports that a special relationship is brewing between Kini and Pebbles, the only penguin without a mate – that is until Kini arrived.

Following state health guidelines, The Florida Aquarium is open with limited capacity for each day. Online reservations are required and can be made on their The Florida Aquarium’s website.

