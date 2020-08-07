FLORIDA (CW44 News At 10) – This weekend is Florida’s annual tax free weekend for back to school bargains technology may be the hot ticket item, as many students across the state are returning to classes remotely.

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

This sales tax holiday begins Friday, August 7, 2020, and ends Sunday, August 9, 2020.

For more information and a list of qualifying items, please review the Department of Revenue’s Tax Information Publication (TIP) on the 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

