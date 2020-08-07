TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida is hosting a job fair ahead of the upcoming NFL football season.

The job fair is August 22, 2020. Masks are required and temperature checks will be administered upon arrival.

A wide range of positions are available, including: parking lot attendants, ticket takers, security, cleaning and food service roles.

Representatives from Tampa Sports Authority, Legends, Sentry Events Services and other companies will be taking applications and conducting interviews.

The job fair will take place from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the East Club of Raymond James Stadium. Please park in Lot B/C off of Himes Avenue.

