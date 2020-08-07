TAMPA, FL – Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP Partner, Ronald A. Christaldi has been appointed to the newly formed Tampa Economic Advisory Committee. The committee is comprised of 23 appointed members and will provide quarterly updates to City Council on how the city can tackle a diverse array of economic issues. Those include reducing poverty, gender and racial disparities in income and economic diversification.

City Councilman Joseph Citro who appointed Ron to the committee said, “I have known Ron for several years and he has always been committed to building strong cooperative relationships in our community. I know he will do well to serve on the Economic Advisory Committee.” Councilman Citro added, “Ron’s experience and leadership will be a great benefit to the committee in driving economic opportunity for all of Tampa.”

Ron, a business lawyer representing clients in complex transactions and litigation, and the President and CEO of the public affairs firm Shumaker Advisors Florida, is well-known for his legal acumen and for building relationships within the community. Named one of the 100 most influential lawyers in the nation and one of the top 100 lawyers in the State of Florida, Ron is a past-chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber. Mayor Buckhorn appointed him to serve as a Commissioner on the City of Tampa Charter Review Commission, where he played an instrumental role in re-writing the Tampa, City Charter. Ron is also tireless in his efforts to better the Tampa Bay community and he chaired the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Suncoast Chapter’s 2018 Tampa Light The Night Walk and the 2019 AMI Kids 50th Anniversary Gala. Ron also serves in leadership roles for numerous organizations, including the Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa Bay Chamber, Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Friends of the Riverwalk, the New College of Florida Board of Trustees and the Ybor City Development Corporation Board of Directors

