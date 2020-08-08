CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – According to Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, the fourth and final quarter of Operation Coin Toss has concluded, resulting in the seizure of more fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine off the streets of Citrus County.

Originally started in June 2019, the first quarter of Operation Coin Toss targeted those responsible for drug trafficking and those who sell illegal narcotics. Throughout the entire operation, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) partnered with the US Marshals, the Florida Department of Correction’s Probation Services, Citrus County Code Enforcement, and many other community partners.

In the Fourth Quarter, TIU focused on reported drug overdoses and intelligence collected through these investigations. By obtaining information on suppliers tied to fatal drug overdoses, TIU was able to conduct covert surveillance and undercover drug purchases resulting in the combined seizure of 40 grams of deadly fentanyl, 143 grams of methamphetamine, 87 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of cocaine.

The Fourth Quarter resulted in nine individual residential search warrants and 23 individuals arrested. During the process of conducting covert surveillance and gathering intelligence, an additional 32 individuals were arrested. The final quarter resulted in 55 arrests, 122 felony charges and 43 misdemeanor charges.

“The focus of Operation Coin Toss is to dismantle the drug supply chains plaguing the vulnerable population of Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “We continue to focus our attention on the dealers who are making a profit by exploiting addicts and their loved ones.”

In addition to seizing illegal narcotics, detectives were able to recover several stolen items and seize firearms from convicted felons. The Fourth Quarter yielded the recovery of a stolen Honda dirt bike, a stolen Suzuki four-wheeler, counterfeit currency making devices, and stolen firearms. There were several firearms that had been illegally modified or had their serial

numbers removed. All firearms were seized and resulted in 12 felony firearm charges.

“There is a direct correlation between the illegal sale of narcotics and the dealing in stolen property and other property related crimes,” stated Major Justin Ferrara. “Focusing on the suppliers of deadly narcotics also allows us to recover stolen property and reduce the indirect crimes associated with drug sales.”

Sheriff Prendergast stated in a video message, “With operation coin toss coming to a close, I want to reassure the citizens of Citrus County that this in no way means we are lightening our efforts to remove illicit narcotics from our county. Our dedicated Deputy Sheriffs, whether in patrol, canine or the tactical impact unit – we’ll continue to have zero tolerance for drug dealers in our community and to those selling illicit narcotics in Citrus County. We have just gotten started. It won’t be long before we’re knocking on your door and we get to set the time for the wake up call.”

These investigations were made possible by information gathered through the agency’s Intelligence-Led Policing methods and with the community’s support. If you have any information about the illegal sale of narcotics or any other crime in our community, we encourage you to contact us at 352-726-1121 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

Sheriff Prendergast: ‘Through our partnership with the Citrus County Code Compliance Office, 11 nuisance drug houses have been demolished with two additional residences from the fourth quarter scheduled to be removed in the near future.’

The list of individuals arrested during the 4th quarter of this operation, and their charges, are as follows:

