CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – According to Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, the fourth and final quarter of Operation Coin Toss has concluded, resulting in the seizure of more fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine off the streets of Citrus County.
Originally started in June 2019, the first quarter of Operation Coin Toss targeted those responsible for drug trafficking and those who sell illegal narcotics. Throughout the entire operation, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) partnered with the US Marshals, the Florida Department of Correction’s Probation Services, Citrus County Code Enforcement, and many other community partners.
In the Fourth Quarter, TIU focused on reported drug overdoses and intelligence collected through these investigations. By obtaining information on suppliers tied to fatal drug overdoses, TIU was able to conduct covert surveillance and undercover drug purchases resulting in the combined seizure of 40 grams of deadly fentanyl, 143 grams of methamphetamine, 87 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of cocaine.
The Fourth Quarter resulted in nine individual residential search warrants and 23 individuals arrested. During the process of conducting covert surveillance and gathering intelligence, an additional 32 individuals were arrested. The final quarter resulted in 55 arrests, 122 felony charges and 43 misdemeanor charges.
“The focus of Operation Coin Toss is to dismantle the drug supply chains plaguing the vulnerable population of Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “We continue to focus our attention on the dealers who are making a profit by exploiting addicts and their loved ones.”
In addition to seizing illegal narcotics, detectives were able to recover several stolen items and seize firearms from convicted felons. The Fourth Quarter yielded the recovery of a stolen Honda dirt bike, a stolen Suzuki four-wheeler, counterfeit currency making devices, and stolen firearms. There were several firearms that had been illegally modified or had their serial
numbers removed. All firearms were seized and resulted in 12 felony firearm charges.
“There is a direct correlation between the illegal sale of narcotics and the dealing in stolen property and other property related crimes,” stated Major Justin Ferrara. “Focusing on the suppliers of deadly narcotics also allows us to recover stolen property and reduce the indirect crimes associated with drug sales.”
Sheriff Prendergast stated in a video message, “With operation coin toss coming to a close, I want to reassure the citizens of Citrus County that this in no way means we are lightening our efforts to remove illicit narcotics from our county. Our dedicated Deputy Sheriffs, whether in patrol, canine or the tactical impact unit – we’ll continue to have zero tolerance for drug dealers in our community and to those selling illicit narcotics in Citrus County. We have just gotten started. It won’t be long before we’re knocking on your door and we get to set the time for the wake up call.”
These investigations were made possible by information gathered through the agency’s Intelligence-Led Policing methods and with the community’s support. If you have any information about the illegal sale of narcotics or any other crime in our community, we encourage you to contact us at 352-726-1121 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.
Sheriff Prendergast: ‘Through our partnership with the Citrus County Code Compliance Office, 11 nuisance drug houses have been demolished with two additional residences from the fourth quarter scheduled to be removed in the near future.’
The list of individuals arrested during the 4th quarter of this operation, and their charges, are as follows:
Issac Edwards:
Trafficking in methamphetamine,
Trafficking in controlled substance fentanyl
Trafficking in heroin
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell cocaine
Possession controlled substance with intent to sell Hydrocodone
Possession of marijuana over 20g
Possession paraphernalia
Rent, lease, own a drug dwelling
Timothy Wilson:
Trafficking in methamphetamine
Possession with intent to sell heroin
Possession with intent to sell cocaine
Possession with intent to sell oxycodone
Possession of morphine
Possession of paraphernalia
Laura Kellogg:
Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine
Possession with intent to sell fentanyl
Possession with intent to sell oxycodone
Possession with intent to sell suboxone
Possession with intent to sell LSD
Possession with intent to sell psilocybin
Possession with intent to sell carisoprodol
Possession of cannabis under 20g
Possession of paraphernalia
Theodore Sharp:
Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine
Possession with intent to sell alprazolam
Possession of cannabis under 20g
Possession of paraphernalia
Brandon Cofield:
Manufacturing methamphetamine
Rent, Lease, Own, a nuisance drug dwelling
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession paraphernalia
Peter Luther:
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of a concealed firearm
Possession of a short barreled shotgun
Possession of cocaine
Possession of fentanyl
Possession of heroin
Possession of suboxone
Operating a nuisance drug house
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott Graver:
Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine
Possession with intent to sell heroin
Possession of morphine
Possession of clonazepam
Possession cannabis under 20g
Possession paraphernalia
Ronald Mesick:
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell
Possession firearm in commission of felony
Sell lease rent a drug dwelling
Possession paraphernalia
Citrus County warrant for driving on an expired license.
Nicole Cash:
Trafficking in methamphetamine,
Trafficking in controlled substance fentanyl,
Unlawful use of a two-way device,
Possession controlled substance fentanyl,
Possession paraphernalia
5 active Citrus County warrants
Eric Sputa:
Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
Fleeing/Eluding LEO W/Agency Insignia & Lights w/Sirens
Possession of a Controlled substance
Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Habitual Traffic Offender)
Resist Officer W/Out violence
Criminal Mischief
No Motor Vehicle Registration/Vehicle not registered
Matthew Jefferson:
Manufacturing methamphetamine
Possession listed chemical
Possession controlled substance with intent to sell
Possession of paraphernalia
Manufacturing/Possession of instrumentalities utilized in producing counterfeit US Currency
Kevin Kasten:
Trafficking in methamphetamine
Domestic battery
Failure to register as a convicted felon
Violation of conditional release
Katie Egbert:
Possession of methamphetamine
Manufacturing/Possession of instrumentalities utilized in producing counterfeit US Currency
Possession paraphernalia
Kaleb Rosenka:
Two counts of sale of a controlled substance-Acid/Lsd
Johnny Johnson:
Possession of firearm by convicted felon
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession paraphernalia
Sean Lane:
Possession of cocaine
Possession of heroin
Possession of paraphernalia
Driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked
Brandon Barnes:
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of a short barreled shotgun
Possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Holly Hockenberry:
Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine
Possession of paraphernalia
Victoria Jones:
Possession of cocaine
Possession of fentanyl
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Barnes:
Operating a nuisance drug house
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jennifer Winner:
Possession controlled substance Alprazolam
Possession controlled substance Fentanyl
Child neglect
Possession paraphernalia
Mariah Jouvert:
Possession controlled substance fentanyl
possession marijuana under 20g
Possession paraphernalia
Tammy Bryant:
Possession of fentanyl
Sell lease rent a drug dwelling
Possession paraphernalia
Jessica Skaggs:
Possession control substance
Possession paraphernalia
James Bailey:
Possession of methamphetamine
Fleeing and eluding
Driving while revoked Habitual traffic offender
David Sinclair:
Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
Rent, lease, own a drug dwelling
Brandon Marshall:
Possession of fentanyl
Possession of paraphernalia
Kitty Collins:
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Chelsea Dominey:
Possession of cocaine
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Dana R. Doss:
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driving while license suspended/revoked
Michael Autenrieth:
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driving while license suspended
Tobie Parham:
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of Paraphernalia
Jonathan Disanza:
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of fentanyl
Kimberly Gilbert:
Possession methamphetamine
Possession paraphernalia
Frank Hoffmeister:
Possession of fentanyl
Possession of methamphetamine
Everett Dicks:
Possession controlled substance
Possession paraphernalia
Candice Shade:
Possession of Methamphetamine paraphernalia
Possession of cannabis under 20g
Travis Mason:
Possession of methamphetamine
Shauna Carpenter:
Possession of methamphetamine
Brian Legros:
Two counts possession of a controlled substance
Alexander Fleischmann:
Possession of methamphetamine
Tammy Walker:
Possession of paraphernalia
Surleta McMahon:
Possession paraphernalia
James Edwards Jr.:
Writ of bodily attachment
David Miller:
Possession paraphernalia
Quadry Sweeney:
Driving while license suspended
Megan Blackmon:
Violation of Probation Warrant
Adrian Williams:
Warrant for driving while license suspended
Darryl Belcher:
Violation of probation
James Wall:
Violation of probation warrant
Rose Justen:
Violation of probation warrant
Kayla Ann Dehart:
Violation of probation
Joseph Martin:
Violation of probation
Aurthus Silvia:
Active Citrus County warrant reference: possession of cocaine
