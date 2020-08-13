CLEARWATER, Fla. – The city of Clearwater is seeking to assist residents hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic if they are behind on their rent, mortgage, or utility payments.

The Rent, Mortgage, and Utility Assistance Program in partnership with Florida Housing Finance Corporation is open to Clearwater applicants for up to $5,000 in unpaid rent, mortgage, or utility bills, as funding remains available.

In order to qualify, applicants must have a current total combined household income that is no higher than 120% of Area Median Income (AMI) for your household size. Note: All people living in the home are included in household size, regardless of age.

Below are household size and income requirements:

One person: $59,160

Two persons: $67,560

Three persons: $75,960

Four persons: $84,360

Five persons: $91,200

Six persons: $97,920

Seven persons: $104, 640

Eight persons: $111,360

Applicants must also have had a reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and live within Clearwater’s incorporated city limits. The assistance is for delinquencies from March 2020 and beyond. Payments will be disbursed directly to the utility, landlord, mortgage holder or other eligible agency to which the individual bills are due.

In addition to using funds for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance, applicants may also be eligible for funds to pay insurance deductibles, foreclosure or eviction prevention, and home ownership counseling. The program can also help with housing re-entry assistance including security deposits, utility deposits and temporary storage of household furnishings.

For more information on Clearwater’s RMU program, visit myclearwater.com/RMUAssistance to apply.