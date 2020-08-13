HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Beginning Friday, Aug. 14, Hillsborough County residents will be able to receive free testing for antibodies to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The state-run site at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, will offer 200 antibody tests a day, which indicate whether the person has antibodies associated with a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. The site also will offer self-administered COVID-19 coronavirus tests. Those receiving an antibody test will also take the self-administered COVID-19 coronavirus test at the site.

Tests for COVID-19 coronavirus – but not antibody tests – will continue at the following locations:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

USF Health Therapy (MDT) building, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa

Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 S.R. 674, Wimauma

Appointments are required for the tests. To make an appointment online, visit HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. To schedule an appointment at any of the sites by phone, call (888) 513-6321.

COVID-19 coronavirus public testing has been a collaboration among Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the University of South Florida, and medical groups in the region, including BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare – West Florida Division, Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc., the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay/Transcare, and Suncoast Community Health Centers, Inc. Locations for some test sites have been offered by Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sun City Center and Enterprising Latinas in Wimauma.