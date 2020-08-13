PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE #1 (8/13/2020)

Brian E. Corley, Supervisor of Elections, will be notifying voters via USPS, along with other means of an unexpected change in polling location for voters in Precinct 98 which has been voting at Stagecoach Recreation Center. Precinct 98 will now be voting at St. Reweis Coptic Orthodox Church, 27137 Foamflower Blvd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33544, a change of approximately 4 miles. This change is effective for the August 18, 2020 Primary next Tuesday.

Original Post (8/12/2020)

Brian E. Corley, Supervisor of Elections, will be notifying voters via USPS of an unexpected change in polling location for voters in

Precinct 15, and correction notices to voters in Precinct 48 who received a notice in error.

Precinct 15, which has been voting at Asbury United Method Church, will now be voting at Cornerstone Community Church, 5708 Trouble Creek Rd, New Port Richey FL 34652, a change of less than 2 miles and a five-minute drive.

“Of more concern is that a batch processing error caused voters in Precinct 48 to be erroneously notified of a change in their polling location,” said

Supervisor Corley. “We will be mailing a correction notice to those voters and using other means to confirm with them that they will be voting at Williamsburg Tanglewood Club on Election Day.”

Voters in precinct 48 were notified a few weeks ago of a change in their polling location due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those voters were

erroneously included in the most recent notification meant for Precinct 15.

For the most accurate information regarding updates in polling locations due to COVID-19, voters should contact the Supervisor of Elections’ Office by

calling 800-851-8754 or refer to the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website.