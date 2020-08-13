Fancy staying overnight in the world’s last Blockbuster store? Airbnb is giving hardcore movie fans the ultimate sleepover in the once popular video rental chain. The 20-year-old store in Bend, Oregon, is the last remaining store. Store manager Sandi Harding has kept the Blockbuster going strong since 2004, keeping its shelves stocked with films. Now, she’s listing the store on Airbnb. The lucky guests can browse the aisles for films ranging from classics to modern hits. There’s even a spacious ‘living room’, decked out with a sofa and armchairs, a coffee table for placing snacks, and of course a large TV screen. Sadly though the stay is only open to to residents of Deschutes County in Oregon.