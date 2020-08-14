POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On August 13, 2020, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two prolific criminals, 17 year-old Timiyus Massey and 19 year-old Tahj Lee Scott of Orlando, Florida for multiple car burglaries in Lake Wales. At the time of the burglaries, Scott was out on bond for the same charges, Burglary of a Conveyance, in Lake County.

Massey’s criminal history includes 3 previous misdemeanors, including Battery Domestic Violence, Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer, and Failure to Appear. Massey was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Bartow and charged with:

• Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F-3) – 6 counts

• Burglary of a Conveyance (F-3) – 7 counts

• Possession of Burglary Tools (F-3) – 6 counts

• Petit Theft (M-2) – 6 counts

• Trespassing in a Conveyance (M-2)

• Possession of Marijuana under 20 Grams (M-1)

• Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1)

Scott’s criminal history includes 36 felonies and 23 misdemeanors, including Aggravated Battery on a Firefighter, Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer, Burglary, Trespassing, and violation of probation. Scott was transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with:

• Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F-3) – 6 counts

• Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (F-3)

• Burglary of a Conveyance (F-3) – 7 counts

• Possession of Burglary Tools (F-3) – 7 counts

• Burglary of a Structure (F-3)

• Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (M-1) – 6 counts

• Possession of Marijuana under 20 Grams (M-1)

• Possession of Paraphernalia (M-1)

• Petit Theft (M-2) – 7 counts

“These two prolific criminals have 88 criminal charges combined – all before they’ve even turned 20 years-old. Taking their criminal exploits on the road, they prey on victims all over Central Florida. Because of my deputies’ great work, they were quickly taken off the streets before they could victimize anyone else. Our Florida criminal justice system and our legislators must take these prolific teenaged criminals more seriously. These two and many others are committing hundreds of thefts throughout central Florida. I also have a message for our citizens to take away from this: lock up your belongings—don’t make it easy for these criminals to steal your hard earned property. Unlocked vehicles are easy targets for criminals.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

During the early morning hours of August 13, 2020, deputies responded to the Country Oaks Subdivision in Lake Wales after residents called PCSO to report several of their unlocked vehicles had been burglarized.

Security video from the area was obtained and revealed two suspects, one wearing a black t-shirt and the other wearing a black hoodie.

Massey and Scott were quickly apprehended. When deputies searched Massey and Scott they discovered several pieces of stolen property from the car burglaries, including credit cards belonging to the victims and a key to a stolen vehicle. The key unlocked a 2014 Subaru SUV located near the burglaries. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Subaru was reported as stolen. Seven burglary victims have been identified in the neighborhood.

This investigation is on-going as it is possible more victims could come forward.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.