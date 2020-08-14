MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an attempted murder suspect was apprehended today following a pursuit near Bradenton, Florida.

On August 4, 2020 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim, whose name is withheld.

It was discovered a shooting had taken place near the 300 Block of 21st St. W., Palmetto in which the suspect fled. Through investigative means, probable cause was established to charge Reginald Callaway Jr. (born 11/27/91) with Attempted Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Today, at around 12:30 p.m., deputies located Callaway and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Callaway fled and deputies initiated a pursuit, deploying stop sticks on SR 64 just west of I-75. Callaway swerved in an apparent attempt to avoid them and lost control of the vehicle causing it to rollover and crash on the south side of the road. Callaway was ejected from the vehicle and attempted to get up and flee, but was apprehended. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No one was in the car with him, and no one else was injured during the crash.

