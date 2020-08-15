Missing CW44?Missing Channel 44 On Your Antenna? Click here for instructions to rescan your channels.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Today is the day that President Donald Trump supporters in the Tampa Bay region with boats will attempt to break the record for the largest boat parade in history. According to the Guiness Book of World Records, Malaysia currently holds the world record for boat parade that dates back to September 13, 2014 with 1,180 boats.

According to the organizer’s website, the parade of boats was to begin at 10:10am, following the National Anthem and a low altitude flyover of World War II Bi-Planes. The start point was Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach, Florida and stretched south through the Pinellas Intercoastal Waterway, concluding in Madeira Beach area.

Florida’s former Attorney General and former Special Advisor to President Trump, Pam Bondi was one of many present at the boat parade.

Not all boats were required to be present from the start point. To be included in the official count, supporters only needed to be present at the Welch Causeway crossing which connects the mainland of Florida to Madeira Beach.

