PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Today is the day that President Donald Trump supporters in the Tampa Bay region with boats will attempt to break the record for the largest boat parade in history. According to the Guiness Book of World Records, Malaysia currently holds the world record for largest boat parade that dates back to September 13, 2014 with 1,180 boats.

According to the organizer’s website, the parade of boats was to begin at 10:10am, following the National Anthem and a low altitude flyover of World War II biplanes. The start point was Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach and stretched south through the Pinellas Intercoastal Waterway, concluding in Madeira Beach.

TrumpBoatParade_3 President Trump Boat Parade In Madeira Beach, Florida on August 15, 2020 Credit: CW44 News At 10

TrumpBoatParade_2 President Trump Boat Parade In Madeira Beach, Florida on August 15, 2020 Credit: CW44 News At 10

TrumpBoatParade_1 President Trump Boat Parade In Madeira Beach, Florida on August 15, 2020 Credit: CW44 News At 10

TrumpBoatParade_5 President Trump Boat Parade In Madeira Beach, Florida on August 15, 2020 Credit: CW44 News At 10

TrumpBoatParade_4 President Trump Boat Parade In Madeira Beach, Florida on August 15, 2020 Credit: CW44 News At 10

Florida’s former Attorney General and former Special Advisor to President Trump, Pam Bondi was one of many present at the boat parade. Official numbers are yet to be released in regards to turnout.

Not all boats were required to be present from the start point. To be included in the official count, supporters only needed to be present at the Welch Causeway crossing which connects the mainland of Florida to Madeira Beach.

