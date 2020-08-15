PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported today that Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tested positive for COVID-19 late Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Gualtieri’s symptoms are reportedly mild and began with a loss of taste and smell. At the time of report, he has not observed fever or respiratory issues.

The Sheriff will follow direction provided by the Department of Health and remain home for 10 days. He will remain in contact with Sheriff’s Office command staff and will work remotely during his time out of the office.

Sheriff Gualtieri began his law enforcement career in 1982 as a detention deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office; served as a patrol officer, Dunedin Police Department; returned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office where he served in many law enforcement capacities from 1984-1998; private law practice; general counsel, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 2006-2008; chief deputy and general counsel, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 2008-2011; and finally appointed Sheriff of Pinellas County in 2011.

