Two men have been indicted in connection with the 2002 killing of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell of the pioneering rap group Run-DMC.

Mizell, 37, was shot once in the head by a masked man at his Queens recording studio, police said.

https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/08/17/2-charged-in-killing-of-hip-hop-pioneer-jam-master-jay/