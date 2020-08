Netflix has canceled Hasan Minhaj’s political news-based comedy show, The Patriot Act. Minhaj broke the news on Twitter, saying a wealth of lovely things about the production. “I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched.” In 2019, the series found itself at the center of controversy over an episode on Saudi Arabia.