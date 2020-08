Ellen DeGeneres is still taking heat for a toxic work culture on her self titled daytime talk show. A reputation manager told Business Insider how Ellen can repair her image. Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, said DeGeneres is handling the crisis poorly. According to Schiffer DeGeneres is trying to “deflect to protect.” He said it’s a strategy that was part of the decision to fire three executive producers from “The Ellen Show.”