RIVERVIEW, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who allegedly supplied the drugs that ultimately led to a Riverview man’s death back in March.

Just before 2 p.m. on March 8, 2020, HCSO deputies were called to a home on the 10000 block of Brucehaven Drive in Riverview, Florida in the Bloomingdale Hills subdivision where they located an adult male victim in his 30’s unresponsive. He was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where the victim was pronounced deceased.

A witness at the residence admitted to traveling with the victim earlier that day to purchase heroin from Chrystal Post, 38, at an apartment on the 4700 block of Bristol Bay Way in Riverview. Shortly after returning home and using the heroin he purchased, the victim overdosed.

Through information gained from the witness, HCSO detectives reported that they were able to conduct an undercover drug deal, successfully purchasing heroin from Chrystal Post on March 10, 2020.

The following day, March 11, Post was arrested at her home on Bristol Bay Way. According to police, at the time of her arrest, detectives found heroin in a plastic bag in her possession. Toxicology results revealed that the heroin provided by Post to the victim, in addition to the heroin she possessed at the time of her arrest, was actually a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Authorities said that after she was read her Miranda rights, Post admitted to selling heroin to the victim the day he overdosed. She said she sold to him on a regular basis.

Post was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Delivery of Heroin, Possession of Dilaudid, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Drug without a Prescription.

On Friday, August 21, 2020 after working in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office, Post was arrested again, this time charged with First Degree Murder for the victim’s overdose death.

“This case should be a warning to those who seek to use drugs and those who supply it in our community. There are consequences to both actions,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We will continue to aggressively find those who are dealing drugs in Hillsborough County and work hard to make sure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including being held accountable for any deaths their self-serving actions cause.”

Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

