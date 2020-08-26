DUNEDIN, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dunedin, 74-year-old Florida man suspected of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to detectives with, their investigation began after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Richard Harvey as the suspect.

Detectives obtained a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Harvey’s residence at Weathersfield Drive in Dunedin and executed it on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. During the search, investigators discovered several thumb drives containing child pornography.

Investigators conducted an interview with Harvey where he admitted to owning the pornographic images. Harvey was charged with 19 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be updated as it’s provided.

