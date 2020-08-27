FLORIDA (CW44 News At 10) – Effective today, the state of Florida authorized Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensaries to produce and sell THC-infused edible products.

The Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, or OMMU officially states, “Effective August 27, 2020, edibles as a route of administration is available to qualified patients.”

Patients interested in receiving an order for edibles are directed to contact their qualified physician. If the physician agrees that edibles is an appropriate route of administration, the physician can add edibles to an already-existing certification. Qualified patients are not required to be recertified to receive an order for edibles.

Although the rules for the production of edibles are in effect, there are currently no edibles approved to be dispensed by a licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Center (MMTC).

For further information, please visit the Florida Department of Health’s website.

