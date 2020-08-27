HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County School Board will hold an emergency meeting Friday at 8am to decide if Hillsborough County Schools will reopen August 31, 2020 as planned.

According to a Facebook post by Hillsborough County School Board Chair, Melissa Snively, The FEA filed a motion to vacate the stay in the recent court decision against the Governor and Commissioner of Education. The judge has issued an order to vacate the stay effective today.