ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A fatal accident occurred early Friday evening on 5th Ave. North near St. Anthony’s Hospital in Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

The St. Pete Police department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred around 4:30pm in the 1500 block of 5th Ave. North. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

5th Ave North was closed to all traffic between 14th Street and 16th Street following the accident. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

