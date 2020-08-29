PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Pasco County announces the new 98,000 square-foot Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County (WRSCPC) in Wesley Chapel is officially open. The county expects the facility to spark a new era in sports tourism.

“Families come to compete, but also look for opportunities to be entertained off the field. We look forward to having them dine in our restaurants, shop at our stores and enjoy our local attractions, further contributing to Pasco’s economy,” said Tourist Development Council Chairman and Pasco County Commission Chairman Mike Moore.

The new Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus is located just northeast of The Shops At Wiregrass. It’s nestled between two major international airports and minutes from one of Florida’s major thoroughfares, boasting two 35,500 square-foot multi-purpose courts featuring eight drop-down basketball hoops and 16 volleyball nets; a 5,000 square-foot indoor cheer zone with springboard floor; and two full-size, outdoor multi-purpose fields.

The county embarked on building the $29 million sports campus with Pasco’s tourist development tax, set on land generously donated by the Porter family. The Porters, one of area’s leading cattle ranchers, established Wiregrass Ranch in 1942. “This venue is unlike anything else in the Tampa Bay sports market,” said Sports Development and Tourism Manager Consuelo Sanchez.

Forty-three out of 52 weekends from August, 2020 to August, 2021 are booked with youth amateur sporting events.

A full list of available WRSCPC Amenities includes:

• 16 Volleyball Courts

• 8 Basketball Courts

• Competition Cheer Studio

• 16 Pickleball Courts

• 8 Futsal Courts

• 2 Cheer Competition Areas

• Lounge Area

• Athletic Training Center

• Educational Lab

• VIP Mezzanine

• Concessions Area

• Full-Service Kitchen

• Meeting Area by Marriott

• On-site hotel, Residence Inn (Fall 2021)

