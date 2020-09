Adult film star Ron Jeremy, 67, won the Guinness Book of World Records award for ‘Most Appearances in Adult Films.’ He told CNN that when he almost died in 2013, he concluded that living a good life and being a good person is the best thing one can do on this Earth. But in June, Jeremy, whose legal last name is Hyatt, was initially charged with several counts of sexual assault, including three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.