Don’t miss the Dragon Legacy show that airs Saturday, September 5 at 11 a.m.. It will give you a look at Dragon Con past, present and future. We’ll also stream it live and have it available on demand on this page after it airs.

Want to be a part of Dragon Con Goes Virtual?

Check out several ways to be included in the first ever virtual DC. Best of all…IT’S FREE!!! If you’ve seen all the cyborgs, Klingons, fairies, elves, superheroes running around Downtown Atlanta and wondered what it was all about, this is your opportunity to find out.

The Virtual Experience

While it won’t be the same as the live experience, it will allow the DC community to take some time to step off the planet that is currently experiencing an unprecedented global pandemic for four or five days to be among people who get you. People who are just like you. People who truly accept you. And hey, if you wanna cosplay in front of your computer…that’s cool, otherswill be doing the same.

What you can expect is three totally unique and awesome channels running throughout the event plus a whole slew of fun things going on across DC social platforms.

DCTVLand/Classics The first channel will feature all sorts of content from years past. Did you miss the John Barrowman panel with his gorgeous TARDIS dress on display? It’s there. Ditto with the first time William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy shared the stage at Dragon Con? That little gem is there, too. Track Programming The second channel will feature DC’s track programming, something that sets DC apart from all of the other conventions out there. DC’s 35+ tracks are busy at work generating new content for you all to enjoy 24 hours a day. No matter your interest, it’s there. Main Chanel The Main Channel will highlight new guest programming, performances from quintessential Dragon Con performers, and two of the biggest and best costume contests DC hosts each year among may other exciting programming items including the annual parade. Don’t worry, if fan tracks are totally your thing, many of them are hosting a whole plethora of other content on their social media pages. Be sure to bookmark those now and check it out over the weekend! There is SO much to do/watch, that you can hardly decide where to spend your time.

Links to find what you are looking for:

DragonCon live will stream primarily on our existing site at https://dragoncon.tv/virtual. All 3 channels will be live on that site all weekend long, but you’ll also be able to watch on a few other platforms:

Vimeo iOS or Android App. Subscribe to https://vimeo.com/dragoncontv. This app also supports casting to devices through Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

Select content like the Parade will also be streamed on the DC YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/dragoncontv.

There is also a DC Roku channel so you’ll be able to watch on your big screen. If all else fails or you prefer not to click a link, you can just search for “Dragon Con” on the Roku channel store and we should be the first result.

After content airs live, it will be available on-demand at https://dragoncon.tv/videos. This will require a membership, but we’ve lowered the price to $10 for everyone so you can watch as much Dragon Con content as you want for another year after the live streams end.

Dragon Con Gaming

Dragon Con Goes Virtual will feature gaming from different genres including:

Role-playing games featuring D&D Adventurers League Pathfinder Adventures and Judge’s choice role-playing adventures. There will be organized role-playing game sessions twice a day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Video game tournaments of: Tekken 7, Dragonball FighterZ, and Rocket League. Each video game tournament will have a $500 prize bonus and awarded memberships for Dragon Con 2021 for the winners.

Interactive online interactive games featuring JackBox.

Social Deception games from Werewolf ATL featuring a Happy Hour Werewolf Event and a Virtual Costume Contest for the best Werewolf/Villager. Werewolf ATL will provide experienced moderators to provide the best social deception experience. Events will be available from 7:00PM to 3:00AM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Most Dragon Con gaming sessions will be organized through the Dragon Con Discord server and Tabletop Events.

Merchandise

There is a virtual Vendors Marketplace, Art Show, and Comic and Pop Artist Alley. Dragon Con Goes Virtual is bringing you a SIX day round the clock shopping experience with our amazing vendors and artists. Just picture a vendor hall with aisles as wide as you can dream and all of the cool goodies you have come to know and love. For more information about the participating vendors and artists and our virtual marketplace visit our Vendor, Comic and Pop Artist Alley, and Art Show pages.