Do you want a really cool looking Stargirl cosplay mask for Dragon Con? Here’s how you can make it.

Download the mask pattern and instructions to build the mask.

PAINTING INSTRUCTIONS

Prime the mask using PlaidFX Clear Primer Paint initial areas of the mask using Smooth Satin: Commander Navy Paint the rest of the mask using Smooth Satin: Beta Blue Paint mask details with Armour Metallic: Saber Blue Paint the stars using one part Armour Metallic: New Liberty and one part Armour Metallic: Saber Blue Do a wash of color using Smooth Satin: Commander Navy Gently remove the wash using a soft cloth

The video will demo it for you as well. For more awesome cosplay ideas and patterns, check out Plaid’s website, www.plaidonline.com