Do you want a really cool looking Stargirl cosplay mask for Dragon Con? Here’s how you can make it.
Download the mask pattern and instructions to build the mask.
PAINTING INSTRUCTIONS
- Prime the mask using PlaidFX Clear Primer
- Paint initial areas of the mask using Smooth Satin: Commander Navy
- Paint the rest of the mask using Smooth Satin: Beta Blue
- Paint mask details with Armour Metallic: Saber Blue
- Paint the stars using one part Armour Metallic: New Liberty and one part Armour Metallic: Saber Blue
- Do a wash of color using Smooth Satin: Commander Navy
- Gently remove the wash using a soft cloth
The video will demo it for you as well.