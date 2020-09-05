TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – There will be a little more space for early voting in Tampa this year. Hillsborough County residents will be able to cast their early ballots for the 2020 general election in the Amalie Arena.

Friday, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer announced that Amalie Arena will be open for Early Voting in the 2020 General Election. With this new site, Hillsborough County voters will now be able to vote in any of 25 Early Voting sites from October 19 through November 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I’m seeing our community come together in a very powerful way to support this election,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. “The Tampa Bay Lightning is one of many community partners who are getting involved through voter registration drives, voter education, poll worker recruitment and more. This is a unique opportunity because Amalie Arena does not have other scheduled events during the Early Voting period.”

“We are grateful to be able to work with the Supervisor and his office to create another Early Voting location in Hillsborough County,” said Jeff Vinik, Chairman and Governor of the Tampa Bay Lightning. “The Lightning share in the community goal of increasing participation in our elections and we are pleased to offer up Amalie Arena this fall to those that wish to cast their ballots early.”

The Early Voting period allows voters who want to vote in person to choose the time and location that is most convenient to them, rather than waiting until Election Day to vote, when, by law, they must vote in the polling place assigned to their precinct.

This new site provides another option for Vote By Mail voters, as well. During Early Voting, the elections office sets up curbside tents outside each site for voters who want to drop off their mail ballot. In-person voting is expected to take longer than usual because of necessary health and safety precautions, which include limiting the number of people inside each location, setting things up to allow for social distancing, and continuous cleaning of equipment and surfaces. Voters who prefer to vote from home can visit VoteHillsborough.org or call (813) 744-5900 to request a Vote By Mail ballot. The office will begin mailing ballots to requesters on September 24.