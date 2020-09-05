PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Pasco County Library System is temporarily closing the Hudson branch library, located at 8012 Library Road in Hudson, Florida, due to a bed bug infestation. The closure is in effect immediately, and the branch is expected to be closed for 1-2 weeks for fumigation treatment.

Library staff discovered the bugs in an isolated area of the building 2 weeks ago, and the county contracted with a qualified pest control contractor to begin spot treatments. Those treatments have not been successful, so in an abundance of caution, the county decided to close the building and perform a full fumigation.

Health officials say bed bugs are not considered dangerous; however, their bites can cause discomfort or allergic reaction in some people. If you have visited the Hudson branch library in the past 2 weeks, health officials recommend monitoring your home for the presence of bed bugs, and as a precaution, washing your bedding and clothing in hot water and drying them on the hottest dryer setting. Click here for more information on bed bugs, including treatment options.

None of Pasco’s other library branches is affected. Check here for a complete list of alternate library branches that are open to serve you.