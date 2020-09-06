Missing CW44?Missing Channel 44 On Your Antenna? Click here for instructions to rescan your channels.
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Tampa Bay area man was sentenced Thursday to 150 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting young children.

U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza today sentenced Edgar Johan Diaz-Colon (34, Zephyrhills) to 150 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children. Diaz-Colon had pleaded guilty on April 22, 2020.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, in 2018 and 2019, Diaz-Colon sexually abused three young children. Two of the victims (who were then six and seven years old) lived near Diaz-Colon, and he lured them to the studio where he was staying. There, on multiple occasions, he repeatedly raped the children and forced them to perform sex acts on him.

Diaz-Colon video-recorded some of those incidents. He also hit at least one of the children with a belt and taped her mouth shut when she cried for help. Diaz-Colon threatened to kill the child if she told her parents about his abuse.

The third victim was three years old when Diaz-Colon had abused her. In at least one instance, he video-recorded himself molesting the child.

