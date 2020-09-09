Missing CW44?Missing Channel 44 On Your Antenna? Click here for instructions to rescan your channels.
The Chevy pickup responsible for the fatal hit and run which killed Cindy Sue Carpenter (DOB 06/04/1959) in St. Pete, FL Wells Fargo Drive-Thru. Credit: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The St. Petersburg Police are searching for information related to a fatal hit and and run at a bank drive-thru on Tuesday night.

Investigators are looking for the person who was driving a blue late 1970’s modeled Chevrolet pickup truck after it struck a woman sleeping at the Wells Fargo Bank at 125 5th St. S, last night.

61-year-old Cindy Sue Carpenter did not survive after the driver drove the wrong way through the bank’s drive-thru, ran her over and left the scene around 9:15pm on September 8, 2020.

The abandoned truck was located in the area of 9th Ave. and 11th St. S in St. Pete, but the driver has not been found.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, the truck or its driver – to provide information by calling the St. Petersburg Police Department non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

