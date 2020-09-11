WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Winter Haven Police Department are searching for two Hardee County Correctional Officers that have been charged with Burglary and Battery in an altercation inside of a Winter Haven apartment. Warrants have been issued for three additional people (not correctional officers) in the case.

On September 8, 2020 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Winter Haven officers responded to Briarcrest Apartments (200 Ave K SE) in Winter Haven involving a residential burglary. The female victim was inside of the apartment when she heard loud banging at the door and what sound like someone trying to kick the door in.

According to the victim, as she approached the door, she was able to see several males outside of the door. She then saw another male taking the screen off the window in the living room. The victim ran to towards the rear of the apartment. As she turned to look towards the front door, she saw the door bust open and multiple intruders entering the home. Among several suspects she witnessed entering her apartment, one was later identified as 20-year-old Vickearia Harrieth and another was 22 year-old Alyssia Garza-Helms.

Both Harrieth and Garza-Helms later identified themselves as Hardee County Correctional Officers. They were both taken into custody and charged with Unarmed Burglary of Occupied Dwelling (F2) and Battery (M1).

The group rushed in demanding to know where the victim’s boyfriend was. The victim told the group her boyfriend was not there, but they proceeded through the apartment in an attempt to locate him. One male, later identified as 28 year-old Lawrence Horton II of New Port Richey displayed a handgun throughout the incident and pushed the victim as he continued to search the apartment. The victim was physically uninjured.

Two others identified inside of the apartment include 20 year-old Marques Horton of Winter Haven and 32 year-old Lakeisha Brown of Davenport.

Warrants have been obtained for:

• Lawrence Horton II (Armed Burglary with Assault)

• Marques Horton (Felony Battery with Prior Conviction – F3 and Burglary of Occupied Dwelling – F2)

• Lakeisha Brown (Unarmed Burglary of Occupied Dwelling – F2 and Battery – M1)

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marques, Lawrence or Lakeisha or has any further information about this incident is asked is asked to call Detective Emily Lozado at 863-595-1721. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as information becomes available.

