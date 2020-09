Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and “The American Nightmare” Cody are teaming up for some competition. According to CNN, the stars will appear on a new TBS gameshow titled the “Go Big Show”. The “Go Big Show” has already started filming in Macon, Georgia. The cast and crew are filming the first 10 episodes in a bubble and following strict safety protocols. The new competition series is set to premiere next year.