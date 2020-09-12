HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – There were ceremonies and moments of silence across Tampa Bay Friday as many paid respects, remembering 9/11. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department paid tribute to those who lost their lives on that day and to people in our own community who saved countless others.

In a video message, several Hillsborough County employees shared their experiences as first responders who were working in New York City and Washington DC on 9/11.

A special thanks to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and those who continue to serve and protect despite everything they’ve already endured.

