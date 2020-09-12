CRYSTAL BEACH, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Crystal Beach man for attempted murder. The victim is the suspect’s brother.

Just after midnight on Saturday, September 12, 2020, Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence located at 227 Avery Avenue in Palm Harbor after several residents reported hearing a gunshot.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Ralph Edward ‘Eddie’ Paulk III, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, detectives concluded there was a domestic argument at the second story of the residence between the victim and his 28-year-old brother, Alexander Michael Paulk.

According to detectives, the argument continued with both brothers walking outside and downstairs to the landing area of the staircase. As they were arguing, they were joined by their father, 61-year-old Ralph Edward Paulk, Jr.

Detectives say during the argument, the suspect commented he had something for his brother and produced a handgun, firing one round into the lower abdomen of his older brother Eddie.

Detectives say the suspect immediately left the scene on foot but returned a short time later. When interviewed by detectives, the suspect claimed to not know about the incident. Detectives then arrested him and transported him to the Pinellas County Jail. Alexander Paulk is charged with Attempted Murder.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center and remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. CW44 News At 10 will provide further information as it becomes available.

