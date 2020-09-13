TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa Police arrested three people early Sunday morning for their suspected involvement in a shooting at a club in Tampa.

Officers responded to Club 1828 around 12:40am on September, 13, 2020 where multiple shots were reportedly heard inside the business.

While investigating, shots were fired from a moving vehicle at officers and security guards outside the club as the driver traveled North on 40th St. towards Hillsborough Avenue.

The vehicle subsequently crashed a few blocks away and its three occupants fled on foot. All three suspects were captured, two were released pending the investigation. The driver of the vehicle, Michah O. Dozier (22) was arrested and charges are pending.

One of the security guards was struck by a bullet and rushed into surgery. The security guard is currently in stable condition.

During the investigation, detectives discovered three victims shot inside the club, were driven to separate hospitals. All have non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further information as it becomes available.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

DEVELOPING STORY: Woman’s Body Found In Waters Of Old Tampa Bay