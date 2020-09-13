CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A deceased woman’s body was recovered from the water in Old Tampa Bay on Saturday evening.

The Clearwater Police Department are currently investigating.

The discovery of the woman’s body came shortly after 5pm on September 12, 2020 and was located just to the West of the Bayside Bridge in the waters of Old Tampa Bay in Clearwater.

The woman’s body is now in the custody of the Pinellas-Pasco County Medical Examiner’s Office whom will be determining the cause of death.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as information becomes available.

