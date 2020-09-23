PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – CW44 News At 10 reported on September 5, 2020 that a Pasco County Library Closed Temporarily Due To Unexpected Visitors.

Beginning Thursday, September 24, 2020, The Pasco County Library System is reopening the Hudson branch library. The branch, located at 8012 Library Road in Hudson, Florida, was temporarily closed September 4, due to a bed bug infestation.

The library building was tented and fumigated over the weekend of September 19-20. Pasco County Facilities Management has given Libraries the green light to reopen the building, and we look forward to welcoming customers back to the Hudson branch library Thursday morning.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.