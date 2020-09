CHICAGO (CBS/AP)– Legendary Bear Gale Sayers, one of the most electrifying running backs and kick returners in NFL history, has died at the age of 77.

Sayers played only seven seasons from 1965-71 but has a prominent place in the history of the Bears and the NFL. Following a dazzling but injury-shortened career with the Bears, he became the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

