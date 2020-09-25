POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE (September 25, 2020, 10pm): A Mulberry man was found deceased Friday morning, September 25, 2020, outside the Mulberry Phosphate Museum at 101 1st Street SE in Mulberry and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation continues in an effort to determine what led to his death.

At approximately 6:59 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a man reporting that he discovered the victim while walking to work.

The victim, 41-year old John McCoy, Jr., was found lying on the sidewalk, at the northwest corner of the museum; he was deceased and had suffered obvious trauma to the head.

“Detectives worked all day Friday, and continue to work in order to determine what happened in the final minutes of his life. At this point in the investigation, we know that Mr. McCoy suffered blunt-force injuries, but we aren’t positive how he got them.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Traffic Homicide detectives also examined the scene to investigate the possibility that McCoy had been hit by a passing vehicle.

Detectives spoke with McCoy’s sister, with whom he spent some time with the night before. She told detectives that he had been smoking marijuana and appeared to be paranoid when he left.

Anyone with information that may have information about this is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

ORIGINAL POST (September 25, 2020, 9am): The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in the city of Mulberry, Florida in the area of Canal Street and Church Avenue (Hwy 60 and Hwy 37).

A deceased body was reported just before 7:00 am this morning, Friday,

September 25, 2020.

CW44 News At 10 will have further details as they become available.