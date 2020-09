POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in the city of Mulberry, Florida in the area of Canal Street and Church Avenue (Hwy 60 and Hwy 37).

A deceased body was reported just before 7:00 am this morning, Friday,

September 25, 2020.

CW44 News At 10 will have further details as they become available.