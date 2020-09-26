TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10/CW69 News at 10) – U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew today sentenced Richard Franklin Jensen, III, 34, Atlanta, a licensed Georgia attorney, to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

WARNING: Some of court testimony is graphic.

The statement also said a jury found Jensen guilty on November 22, 2019. The court made a specific finding that Jensen obstructed justice when he lied under oath during the trial and that Jensen used his special skills as a trained attorney to fabricate a defense, claiming that he had been exercising his First Amendment rights and conducting research for a book he was writing while falsely implicating his former law professor in his crimes.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Jensen communicated on a social media website, via email, and over text messages with someone he believed to be a single mom looking for a man to sexually abuse her 12-year-old daughter. However, Jensen was talking to an undercover agent.

During the conversations, Jensen told the “mom” that he was willing to travel from Atlanta to the Tampa Bay area to teach the child about sex and the “art of pleasing a man.” In addition to providing graphic details about the sexual abuse he wanted to perform on the child, Jensen asked the “mom” to prepare the child for the sexual encounter by breaking the child’s hymen in advance of his visit to Tampa.

Jensen planned to abuse the child on multiple occasions, stating that “it couldn’t be a one-time thing,” since girls her age form attachments to the person with whom they have their first sexual encounter. In his process of grooming the child, Jensen promised to buy “sexy big girl clothes and underwear,” complimented the child’s “sexy little body,” and wanted the mom to let the child watch pornography so the child could prepare for sex with Jensen.

Jensen also emailed and messaged the purported child, and graphically described the sexual abuse that he wished to engage in with the child. Jensen also sent multiple explicit pictures of himself to the mom to share with the child.

