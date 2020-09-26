CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE (September 26, 2020 @ 6:36am): The search for the hit-and-run vehicle continues. It is likely a 2006 to 2012 BMW four-door, dark in color and possibly dark green, with front-end damage.

The woman who was driving it got out of the car briefly before getting back in and driving away, leaving two motorcyclists in the road. The one motorcyclist taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg remains in critical condition this morning. The other motorcyclist was treated on scene by Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics.

Both motorcycles were eastbound on State Road 590 and waiting to turn left on Lucas Drive when the crash occurred. The driver of the BMW also was eastbound when she failed to stop for them and drove into the back of them.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

ORIGINAL POST (September 25, 2020 @ 9pm): Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police were called to a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries just after 8:30pm this evening on State Road 590 at Lucas Drive.

One car and two motorcycles were involved in the crash. The car fled the scene afterward. One of the motorcyclists was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with potential life-threatening

injuries.

The vehicle that left the scene is possibly a dark-colored BMW with front-end damage.

State Road 590 is shut down between West Virginia Lane and Thomas Drive as traffic homicide investigators are on scene. Motorists should use Sunset Point Road or Drew Street as an alternative.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call 727-562-4242.

CW44 News At 10 will provide more information as it becomes available.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.