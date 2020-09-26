CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –

UPDATE (September 26, 2020 @ 3:33pm): Paula Rowe (47) of Clearwater, Florida has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury related to the crash on State Road 590 on Friday night.

Rowe called Clearwater Police just before 8 on September 26, 2020, nearly 12 hours after she struck two motorcyclists waiting to turn left on State Road 590. Lawrence Eliachar (DOB 11-4-57) remains in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Rowe’s damaged 2007 BMW was impounded and she was booked in to the Pinellas County Jail. She said she left the scene because she was scared. When her car broke down after the crash, she had it towed to her apartment complex on U.S. 19.

120265884_3314640795257763_3279468223738384084_o Paula Rowe Hit and Run In Clearwater, Florida. Credit: Clearwater Police Department | CW44 News At 10

120263242_3314640911924418_5382916641927701836_o Paula Rowe Hit and Run In Clearwater, Florida. Credit: Clearwater Police Department | CW44 News At 10

120338222_3314640771924432_1040879702388956234_o Paula Rowe Hit and Run In Clearwater, Florida. Credit: Clearwater Police Department | CW44 News At 10

PaulaRowe_Arrest_CPD Credit: Clearwater Police Department | CW44 News At 10

UPDATE (September 26, 2020 @ 6:36am): The search for the hit-and-run vehicle continues. It is likely a 2006 to 2012 BMW four-door, dark in color and possibly dark green, with front-end damage.

The woman who was driving it got out of the car briefly before getting back in and driving away, leaving two motorcyclists in the road. The one motorcyclist taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg remains in critical condition this morning. The other motorcyclist was treated on scene by Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics.

Both motorcycles were eastbound on State Road 590 and waiting to turn left on Lucas Drive when the crash occurred. The driver of the BMW also was eastbound when she failed to stop for them and drove into the back of them.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

ORIGINAL POST (September 25, 2020 @ 9pm): Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police were called to a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries just after 8:30pm this evening on State Road 590 at Lucas Drive.

One car and two motorcycles were involved in the crash. The car fled the scene afterward. One of the motorcyclists was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with potential life-threatening

injuries.

The vehicle that left the scene is possibly a dark-colored BMW with front-end damage.

State Road 590 is shut down between West Virginia Lane and Thomas Drive as traffic homicide investigators are on scene. Motorists should use Sunset Point Road or Drew Street as an alternative.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call 727-562-4242.

CW44 News At 10 will provide more information as it becomes available.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.