TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting a Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 starting at 9 a.m. The virtual job fair is part of Hillsborough County’s Rapid Response Recovery (R3) program and is open to all Hillsborough County Job Seekers.

For instructions on how to participate in the job fair and a list of jobs available, go to the following website: https://www.careersourcetampabay.com/jobfair.

Staff will be available during the following times to assist Job Seekers in the specific industry sectors:

• Trades: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Retail, Tourism & Hospitality: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Professional Services (IT, Sales, Financial Services, Legal) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Manufacturing, Logistics, Transportation: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Healthcare 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Job Seekers can apply at any time during the day for more than 700 open positions available in Hillsborough County. Below are just some of the positions available from all different industry sectors including:

• Computer Generated Solutions, Customer Service & Technical Support Representatives (320 positions)

• Liberty Tax, Tax Preparer, (60 positions)

• Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, Event Operations Host, (20 positions)

• Advanced Roofing, Sales/Customer Service Representative (6 positions)

• Enterprising Latinas, (6 positions)

• La Quinta by Wyndham USF (3 positions)

• Straz Center for the Performing Arts (2 positions) IT Manager & HR Associate

• Fuzzy Taco Shop, Line Cook & Cashier (7 positions)

• Blue Dolphin Capital, Loan Officer Assistant, Social Media Manager, Loan Processing (28 positions open)

• VetCor, LEAD HVAC, Machine Assembler, Parts Counter Associate (10 Positions)

Tampa Bay Newswire Contributed To This Article.