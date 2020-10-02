POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A convicted felon in Polk County allegedly attempted to carjack multiple vehicles after fleeing an auto accident in which he was involved.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the suspect, Christopher Hendricks (32) of Belleview, Florida was driving a pickup truck that was registered in his name. At around 7:45am on Friday morning, he was involved in a crash on I-4 which resulted in his pickup leaving the interstate and coming to a stop in a swampy area.

Hendricks abandoned the vehicle and proceeded on foot to the Marathon gas station on State Road 557, just south of the interstate. He approached a woman refueling her Chevy Colorado and attempted to steal her vehicle. The woman responded by removing the fuel nozzle from her truck and sprayed the suspect until he fled.

Hendricks approached an unoccupied burgundy van that was also at the Marathon station. The owner of the van, a concealed weapons permit holder, noticed what was occurring and approached the suspect with his firearm drawn, extracting the suspect from his vehicle at gunpoint.

Hendricks fled the Marathon station and proceeded down an embankment, then jumped into the westbound traffic of I-4. A man travelling westbound slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the fuel-doused suspect, which in turn caused a semi-truck to rear-end that victim.

The suspect then ran to the other side of the westbound traffic, approaching a green pickup that had stopped to help. The driver locked the doors to the pickup which was enough to deter Hendricks to the next vehicle, a red Chevy Equinox belonging to a good samaritan that had also stopped to help the crash victims. As Henricks attempted to enter the vehicle, the good samaritan removed the keys from his vehicle and ran away.

Law enforcement had arrived at this point, subdued and handcuffed Hendricks, then placed him into a police cruiser. He reportedly kicked out the rear window of the patrol car in an effort to escape. He was then wrestled under control by responding officers and taken to county jail.

Sheriff Judd took a moment in the press conference to remind reporters that Hendricks previously served 10 years in federal prison for aggravated battery, which was a plea-down from attempted murder. Judd asserted, “Our goal is to send him back to state prison for an extended period of time because it’s painfully evident to us that the community is not safe when he’s at large.”

Judd continued the press conference by applauding the efforts of the affected citizens, adding, “I guarantee you, when you start trying to carjack somebody’s car at the gas station, you’re subject get get shot. And shot a lot.”

A reporter responded, “You don’t think that’s a dangerous message you’re putting out?” Judd replied, “The message is, you don’t have to have a firearm. You don’t have to have a knife to be a dangerous individual. And if you come to this county, and if you use extreme violence, to try to carjack somebody from their car, if you get shot that’s on you. You can protect yourself and your property.”

Law enforcement are continuing the investigation and are coordinating with all involved law enforcement agencies to establish a list of charges that will be brought against the suspect.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

