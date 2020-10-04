ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A St. Petersburg man was arrested early this morning for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old victim on two separate occasions.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department have arrested have arrested Sanchesz Deon Maultsby Jr. (20), from St. Petersburg for two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Child Under 16 years old. The female victim is a 13 year old juvenile. Per Florida Statute 119.071, no further information will be released that would tend to identify the victim.

According to detectives, their investigation began at 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, when deputies responded to 5498 45th Avenue North in St. Petersburg, after receiving a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of the street.

Detectives say when deputies approached the car they observed a male climb from the rear seat into the driver’s seat. Deputies identified Maultsby as the driver and a 13-year-old female in the rear seat.

During the course of the investigation, Maultsby admitted to having just committed a consensual sexual act with the female in his vehicle and once prior on August 23, 2020.

Maultsby told detectives he believed the victim was 15 or 16-years-old and had told her he was 18 or 19-years-old.

According to detectives, the victim said she had met Maultsby about 5 weeks ago and he claimed to be 16-years-old. The victim said she told Maultsby she was 13-years-old.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to determine Maultsby had knowledge the victim was younger than 15 or 16-years-old as he claimed.

Detectives arrested Maultsby for two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a victim under age 16. Maultsby was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The investigation continues and CW44 News At 10 will provide further information as it is made available.

