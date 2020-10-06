ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is less than three weeks away. Monday night, officials released new details on protocols being added to the events to make sure it’s safe for those attending.

“So the Grand Prix started here in St. Petersburg in actually many many years ago actually in the ’80’s,” said Kevin Savoree, President and COO of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “For open wheel Champ Car, Indy car, it started again in 2003, took a year off in 2004. And then we’ve operated it consecutively since 2005.”

It’s one of the longest running street races in the country, and it’s continuing its legacy right here in Tampa Bay. But for the first time in history, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will host the season finale for the championship rather than having kicked off earlier this year.

Savoree emphasized, “We just look forward to hosting the Indy car guys again and finishing what we started last March after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to race kickoff. Back in March, event crews began brainstorming ways to push the fan favorite back to late 2020.

After receiving the final sign-off from the city of St. Petersburg last week, the event will operate under the restart St. Pete guidelines for COVID-19, as we reported last week.

“When you’re in lines, we’re asking everyone to wear a face mask of face covering and if you don’t have one, we’ll provide you one.” When you arrive at the tracks, Savoree says that track officials will have protocols for social-distancing as you approach the gates. “When you arrive there’s going to be hand washing stations, hand sanitizer, grandstands are going to be sanitized all the time.”

In their aim to go paperless during the sold out event ticket managers are working through some final details to come up with a limited amount of additional tickets for fans. Your ticket will be scanned either on your phone or printed at home.

After coming to an agreement on attendance numbers, Savoree says 20,000 fans rather than the normal 140,000 will celebrate comfortably and safely. “It’s 84 acres. So that’s 3.6 million square feet. Very excited, very, very appreciative of the support of Mayor Kreisman and the city administration and his team and obviously for city council for their consideration and approval. And I think all of us know that we can do this the right way and and we’re looking forward to that. Mask on!”

For more details, visit GPStPete.com.

