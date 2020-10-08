GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A 78-year-old Florida man was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for creating sexually explicit images of a 14-year-old girl he shared a continued relationship.

The prominent jeweler in the Gainesville area, Howard Baxter Osgood, 78, was sentenced on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography. As a part of his sentence, Osgood was fined $35,000 and was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to the victim. In addition, after serving his term of imprisonment, Osgood will begin a lifetime term of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Florida, the undisputed facts demonstrated that Osgood had a continuing relationship with a 14-year-old girl beginning in June 2011. Osgood created sexually explicit images of her, including an image when she was 17. He was reportedly a prominent jeweler in the Gainesville area.

